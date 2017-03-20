Man injured in home invasion, according to deputies

- Deputies search for two suspects involved in a home invasion in Orange County.



Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to Regal View Lane for a home invasion around 3 a.m. Monday morning.



The victim told deputies he was just arriving home when a black male entered his home through the rear door armed with a firearm and demanded money.



Deputies said some sort of struggle ensured and the victim was hit in the face with the firearm. The suspect ran out of the home with another male suspect who never entered inside.



The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.



A perimeter was established with deputies, chase and K9. Deputies were unable to locate the suspects.



This incident is under investigation.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office or Crimeline.