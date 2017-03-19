Troopers: Mother, children injured in rollover accident

-

ORLANDO, Fla.- Florida Highway Patrol Fox 35 a mother and her two kids are in the hospital Sunday, after the pick-up truck they were in flipped over several times on East Colonial Drive.





Fox 35 saw the driver's side of the truck smashed in, and personal things all over the road.

According to FHP, a mom was trying to avoid another driver around 10 a.m., Sunday.





Lillian Rodriguez, who witnessed the crash's aftermath near Belvedere Road said





"There was a woman in the front seat. They took her out through the window."





Rodriguez said she also saw the mother inside of the pick-up truck.





"She was screaming and her face was all bloody."





FHP said the woman was eastbound in a Ford Explorer pick-up when an unknown vehicle pulled out from a side street.

The female driver tried to swerve to avoid the vehicle, but the truck wound up flipping several times.





"A lot of anxiety," Rodriguez explained.

When asked why, she said



"Because I have children."





On scene, FHP said the mom was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, with serious injuries.





Her two kids were taken to Arnold Palmer hospital. All are expected to be OK said FHP.





"That's nice to hear," Rodriguez said.





In this case, everyone was wearing a seatbelt, said FHP and there aren't any charges pending right now.





The road is back open in that area.