Red flag warning issued for several counties

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for Orange, Osceola and Seminole Counties Sunday.

Officials said the warning is in effect from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday due to low humidity and gusty winds in the area.

Officials said that any brush fires that develop could spread rapidly and are strongly urging homeowners not to do any outside burning.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions will occur and that warm temperatures can contribute to the extreme fire behavior this afternoon.