FDLE looking for missing 14-year-old

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said they are looking for a missing girl out of Dade County.



Officials said a missing child alert has been issued for 14-year-old Christelyn Robertson who was last seen in the 2400 block of Northeast 3rd Court in Homestead.



Robertson was last seen wearing a camoflauge shirt, black jeans and no shoes.



Officials are asking anyone with information to call the FDLE missing persons line at 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774).

