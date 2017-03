Successful ULA launch at Cape Canaveral Home Successful ULA launch at Cape Canaveral The United Launch Alliance had a beautiful launch at Cape Canaveral Saturday night.

- The United Launch Alliance had a beautiful launch at Cape Canaveral Saturday night.



The Delta IV rocket lifting off at 8:18 p.m., after experiencing a short delay.



The rocket carried an air force satellite into orbit.

Fox 35 carried the launch live on Facebook.