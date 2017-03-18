Boy who nearly drowned rescued from I-Drive hotel pool Home Boy who nearly drowned rescued from I-Drive hotel pool Orange County Fire Rescue says crews were called to a hotel on International Drive Saturday afternoon after a young boy nearly drowned.

Officials say it happened at the Coco Key Hotel and Water Park Resort just after 3 p.m.



“I’m seeing the parents panicking, crying, screaming,” Ricardo Munizaga said about the incident.



He’s from Miami and is staying at the hotel.



He said, “At the time, the manager and me run out to see what’s going on, there were two guests giving him CPR. Luckily, the kid came back to life by the time the rescue department came over.”



We’re told the child was rushed to Arnold Palmer Hospital.



The close call left hotel guests in shock.



“They were shaken. They were a little bit scared. Freaked out. They’ve never seen anything like that,” said Janice Edinger, who says her teenage sons witnessed the near-drowning.



“The kids won’t swim. They don’t want to swim anymore,” she said.



Orange County deputies were at the hotel Saturday afternoon.



Hotel spokeswoman Kristina Lynch says staff members have been in contact with the family and that the child is in stable condition.



She says the boy was found in the adult pool, which does not have life guards on duty.



She says several signs are posted stating children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.



Orange County Fire Rescue initially told FOX 35 the boy is five. Lynch says he is nine.