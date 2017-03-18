Acupuncturist arrested on sexual battery charges

- An Orlando acupuncturist has been arrested on sexual battery charges, according to deputies.



The acupuncturist, Min-Chung Tsai, 58, worked at Compassion Acupuncture and Herbal Clinic on South Ferncreek Avenue in Orlando, said the Orange County Sheriff's Office.



Tsai is accused of sexually battering one of his patients back in December 2016.



Deputies said the victim went to the clinic and believed she was sexually battered during her session with Tsai.



The victim returned to Compassion Acupuncture earlier this week, in which deputies believe she was sexually battered again by Tsai, deputies said.

"The victim returned to the Compassion Acupuncture and Herbal Clinic where detectives have evidence that the suspect sexually battered her again," said a spokesperson for Orange County Sheriff's Office in a release.



Tsai was arrested and is charged with two counts of sexual battery.



Deputies told FOX 35 that they believe there might be other victims and are asking them to come forward. They are asking that if you are aware of anyone who may have been a victim to call Orange County Sheriff's Office or Crimeline.