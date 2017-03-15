Shooting near Seminole High School in Sanford

- Sanford Police confirm that one person has been shot with non life threatening injuries near Seminole High School in Sanford.

Police say this is an isolated incident and not being treated as an active shooter situation.



The school is currently on lockdown. The district informed parents on Twitter that they can pick up their children from the Live Oak entrance after the lockdown is lifted.



#Breaking Parents needing to pick up students may do so from Live Oak entrance after lockdown is lifted — Sanford Police (@SanfordPolice) March 15, 2017



