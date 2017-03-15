Shooting near Seminole High School in Sanford

Mar 15 2017

Updated:Mar 15 2017 02:50PM EDT

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla - Sanford Police confirm that one person has been shot with non life threatening injuries near Seminole High School in Sanford.

Police say this is an isolated incident and not being treated as an active shooter situation.

The school is currently on lockdown. The district informed parents on Twitter that they can pick up their children from the Live Oak entrance after the lockdown is lifted.
 

 


This is a developing story. Stay with Fox 35 News for updates.

 

 

