Woman accused of shooting 2-year-old granted $80,000 bond

- A woman accused of shooting a 2-year-old in a drive-by shooting in Lake County appeared before an Orange County judge on Saturday.



Investigators say a friend turned in Micqueala Williams on Friday night.



She's accused of firing a shot that grazed a 2-year-old girl in Tavares.



Williams is accused of pulling the trigger, while another woman, Alicia Winters, drove the car.



Winters turned herself in on Friday.



Williams will be transported to Lake County.



She was granted an $80,000 bond.