Skydiver airlifted to hospital after hard landing

A hard landing for a skydiver in Volusia County sent that person to the hospital, according to DeLand Police.

Officers say the skydiver, who has not yet been identified, hit a car and was airlifted to the hospital with a possible broken hip or ankle.



Police say the skydiver was with Skydive DeLand.