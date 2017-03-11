Skydiver airlifted to hospital after hard landing

Posted:Mar 11 2017 10:12PM EST

Updated:Mar 11 2017 10:20PM EST

DELAND, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - A hard landing for a skydiver in Volusia County sent that person to the hospital, according to DeLand Police.

Officers say the skydiver, who has not yet been identified, hit a car and was airlifted to the hospital with a possible broken hip or ankle.

Police say the skydiver was with Skydive DeLand.

