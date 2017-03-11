DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Three people injured during a crash involving two cars and a motorcycle, according to Daytona Beach Police.
Officers say two cars crashed Saturday, just before 7 p.m., pinning a motorcycle in between.
The crash happened at the intersection of Main Street and Halifax Avenue.
Investigators say a man and woman were taken as "trauma alerts" to the hospital.
Police say a third person walking across the street was also hurt and taken to the hospital.
3 injured in crash at Bike Week festivities
