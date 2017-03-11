One person shot, deputies search for suspect

- Volusia County Sheriff's Office investigate a shooting that left one person injured.



The shooting happened around 12:00 p.m. on Fountain Road in Deltona.



Deputies confirm that one person was shot and that they are actively searching for the suspect.



The victims condition is unknown at this time.



Anyone with any information on incident is asked to contact Volusia County Sheriff's Office.



This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 35 for updates.