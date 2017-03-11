Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down I-4 EB in Daytona Beach

Posted:Mar 11 2017 11:19AM EST

Updated:Mar 11 2017 12:54PM EST

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Volusia County.

Two motorcycles crashed into each other on I-4 near exit 129 right before 10:30 Saturday morning, said troopers.

According to a spokesperson with FHP, two people were transported to a nearby hospital where one was pronounced deceased.

Eastbound I-4 was shut down for nearly two hours, but has since reopened. Drivers should expect delays.

Rescue crews and Florida Highway Patrol were on scene investigating. Air One was dispatched by Volusia County Sheriff's Office to assist crews.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories