Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down I-4 EB in Daytona Beach

- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Volusia County.



Two motorcycles crashed into each other on I-4 near exit 129 right before 10:30 Saturday morning, said troopers.

According to a spokesperson with FHP, two people were transported to a nearby hospital where one was pronounced deceased.

Eastbound I-4 was shut down for nearly two hours, but has since reopened. Drivers should expect delays.

Rescue crews and Florida Highway Patrol were on scene investigating. Air One was dispatched by Volusia County Sheriff's Office to assist crews.



Check back for updates on this developing story.