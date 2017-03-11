Police: Arrest made in Satellite Beach rape

- Polk County deputies have arrested a man in connection to the brutal rape of a woman in Satellite Beach, according to authorities.



36-year-old Harry Claude Adam Page, of Winter Haven, faces multiple charges that include attempted murder and aggravated sexual battery, police said.



The aggravated sexual battery occurred back in February at Hightower Beach Park.

Satellite Beach police said an arrest warrant was issued on Friday after Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed that evidence collected from the scene matched Page's DNA.



Page is a registered, violent sexual predator, who has an extensive criminal background, police said.



"Our investigative team worked nonstop on this case, following up on nearly a hundred leads. Ultimately this arrest came down to good police and forensic work," Satellite Beach police Chief Jeff Pearson said. "Further information will be released as our investigators continue to follow up on leads and use every resource available to make sure this case is successfully prosecuted and this man won't harm anyone else again."



Page is being held on no bond at the Polk County Jail until he is transferred to the Brevard County Detention Center.