Man killed in early morning shooting

- A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Orlando, according to police.



Orlando Police responded to a call for a vehicle in the road at Orange Blossom Trail and Colonial Drive around 2:30 Friday morning.



Upon arrival officers located a silver vehicle in the middle of the intersection. Officers located a male driver with a gunshot wound inside that vehicle. The driver was pronounced deceased on scene.



It is unclear what led up to this shooting. No information on potential suspect(s) was released. The victim has not been identified at this time.



Colonial Drive is closed in both directions between Westmoreland and Orange Blossom Trail. Orange Blossom Trail is closed northbound between Hames and County Club, as well as southbound from Country Club to Colonial. These roads will remain closed until further notice. Police recommend drivers to use Westmoreland or Springdale for north and south rerouting, and Amelia or Country Club for east and west travel.



The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Orlando Police Department or Crimeline.