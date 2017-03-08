AT&T reports outtages for 911 service in Orange County

- If you get your phone, cable or internet service through AT&T listen up. The company has issued a warning to customers in Orange County that you may be unable to call 911. AT&T says customers in Orange County may be unable to connect to their regional 911 call center due to a carrier issue. If you encounter the problem hang up and dial 911 from a different phone with an alternative carrier. Orange County officials say they are already in contact with AT&T to fix the problem.

