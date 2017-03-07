Troopers: Wrong-way driver leads to fatal crash

- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident on the Florida Turnpike Tuesday morning.



Troopers said they were called to the Florida Turnpike near State Road 528 around 2:25 a.m., Tuesday.



Upon arrival, troopers said they found a car that crashed into a tractor-trailer. The driver of the car was traveling north in the southbound lanes.



One person died at the scene and right now, all the southbound lanes of the Turnpike are shut down. Troopers said they are diverting drivers off at Exit 254.



