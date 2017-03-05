ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - The Orlando City Soccer Club scored big, winning the team's season opener at their brand new stadium.
After the game, things got a little chaotic.
Fox 35's Matt Trezza witnessed police and deputies pinning two men to the pavement, accused of attacking an Orange County Sheriff's deputy, who wounded his leg.
Chaotic scene after Orlando City home-opener win
