Deputies: 2 teens shot leaving Fair

- Orange County deputies said two teenagers were shot after leaving the Central Florida Fair, Saturday night.



Deputies said they responded to the Chevron at 4708 West Colonial Drive around 10:45 p.m., Saturday for a report of a shooting.



Upon arrival, deputies said they found two 16-year-olds with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.



The teens told deputies they had just left the Fair when they were approached and shot.



Four men were seen fleeing from the scene.



If anyone knows anything, they are asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

