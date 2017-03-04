Excitement builds for Orlando City home-opener in new stadium Home Excitement builds for Orlando City home-opener in new stadium Orlando City SC will play its first game of the season in its new stadium Sunday evening. Soccer fans flocked to the venue Saturday for a pub crawl and a peek inside the new digs.

“I literally couldn’t sleep last night,” said fan Chris Durney. “This whole week I’ve had good dreams, bad dreams about winning and losing. I just hope this opener in the new stadium, we can pull it off.”



The team will host New York City FC at 5 p.m. Sunday.



Soccer officials say the game is expected to be sold out with 25,000 fans.



”I’ve been to a couple games last season. This season I have a ticket to the opener. I’m very excited to go tomorrow,” said Katelyn Samples.



But, even as people partied outside the stadium Saturday afternoon, construction crews were still working all around the stadium.



Orlando City officials said in a news conference earlier in the week that it’s nothing to worry about it.



“The first thing I want to tell the fans is the stadium is going to be ready,” said Orlando City CEO Alex Leitao. “The second point is, I want to ask for some patients with us, especially in the first game.”



Fans we talked to are understanding.



“Rome wasn’t built in a day,” Durney said. “It’s beautiful. Haven’t been inside yet, but I can’t wait.



Atmosphere is going to be incredible,” Dylan Scruggs said.



Orlando City is urging people to get to the game early.



The team says doors will open two hours before the game, so fans can find their new seats.



“It’s like a dream come true and hopefully the team can put on a performance to make it memorable,” Durney said.



There is also a clear bag policy in place for security.



For more information on that, visit: www.orlandocitysc.com