Florida Turnpike back open after smoke shut down highway

- Osceola County forestry officials say the Florida Turnpike is back open after all northbound and southbound lanes were shut down for a 50-mile stretch due to a fire.



The closure happened at around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday.



All lanes were back open just after 5 p.m.



Troopers say traffic was diverted northbound at the 193 mile marker, which is S.R. 60, and southbound at the 244 mile marker, which is Kissimmee Park Road.



At the time, officials say visibility in the area made it unsafe to travel.



Forestry officials say a 30-acre fire has been contained.