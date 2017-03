Daytona Beach police investigating shooting death Home Daytona Beach police investigating shooting death Daytona Beach police are investigating a shooting that killed a man Saturday morning.

Chief of Police Craig Capri told WOFL FOX 35's David Williams that a man driving a red Nissan was found shot in his car around 7:28 a.m., Saturday.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Magnolia Avenue near Bethune-Cookman College.

Police were doing an active search for the shooter(s) by air and by ground with K-9s.

