Police looking for man they say shot, killed woman early Saturday

- Daytona Beach police said they are looking for 23-year-old Michael Guardino who they said shot and killed a woman early Saturday morning.



Police said they were called to the Italian Pizza and Grill at 515 North Atlantic Ave. around 1 a.m., Saturday for reports of a person that was shot.



Upon arrival, they found 25-year-old Victoria Akers with a gunshot wound in front of the restaurant.



Akers was taken to Halifax Hospital where she died from her injuries.



Witnesses said Akers was with friends at the restaurant when some sort of argument happened, police said.



Police said the fight turned physical between Guardino and one of Aker's friends after he intervened. That's when Guardino pulled out a gun and shot Aker.



Guardino ran on foot and police are looking for him. Police said Guardino and the victim's friend who intervened are known to each other.



Police are asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS.

