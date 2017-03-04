Deputies: Man accused of molesting children arrested

- The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man wanted on charges of molesting multiple children after befriending their families, moving into their homes and babysitting their girls.

Michael J. McCabe, 47, of Port Orange, also known as “Uncle Mikey,” was not at his listed address on Manhattan Way when detectives went there Friday morning. He has warrants out for his arrest on three counts of lewd or lascivious molestation and one count of sexual battery of a victim under the age of 12.

Two girls, now ages 15 and 16, told detectives McCabe moved in as their babysitter several years ago and molested them repeatedly, when they were between the ages of roughly 7 and 11.

That case led to the identification of another girl, now age 9, who told detectives her babysitter “Uncle Mikey” molested her starting when she was 5 years old and he was living with her family in Holly Hill. On Friday, a additional victim, now age 10, came forward with similar allegations.

"Here's a 47-year-old man that worms his way into the confidence of families, and then gets babysitting privileges of a 7-year-old and an 11-year-old, and then he begins to molest them, expose himself to them," said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. "And that's not enough. He then ingratiates himself to a neighboring family, where he begins the same type of behavior with a 5-year-old."

Deputies said McCabe was arrested early Saturday morning in Port Orange and booked into the Volusia County Jail where he will go before a judge.