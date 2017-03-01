Police detain suspect in stolen vehicle after a altercation at Walmart

- The Ormond Beach Police Department received a call Tuesday morning in regard to a fight at a local Walmart. The Walmart is located at 1521 W. Grenada Blvd in Ormond Beach.

Eventually police found out it was not a fight, but a verbal argument. When police arrived there witnesses at the Walmart say a dark black truck was involved and they were in the parking lot.

When police approached the vehicle, the suspect took off at high rate of speed onto I-95 northbound.

After going about 2 miles up the road the vehicle crashed into a tree off the interstate.

Police soon discovered the vehicle was stolen upon checking the license plate. Chopper was able to locate the a male companion crawling in the ditch, who told officers he wasn’t driving and he gave up info on the suspect.

Police were able to verify that with another man who was in the truck earlier in the day. When the suspect, Dustin Arnold, was detained, police say he was covered in mud.