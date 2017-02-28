Authorities: Deputy shot in Orange County

Posted:Feb 28 2017 12:01PM EST

Updated:Feb 28 2017 01:05PM EST

ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - There are reports of a Sheriff's Deputy shot near the Savannah at Park Central apartment complex in Orange County. The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted they were heading to the scene of an officer in need of help. 

Interstate 4 had to be shut down right around noon on Tuesday at Kaley Avenue as authorities gathered at the scene. 

Staging will be at Americana and John Young Parkway where the media will receive information. 

The apartment complex is located at 2691 Charleston Town Place. That is located near the intersection of Americana Blvd. and S. John Young Parkway. 

