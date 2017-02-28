Authorities: Deputy shot in Orange County

- There are reports of a Sheriff's Deputy shot near the Savannah at Park Central apartment complex in Orange County. The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted they were heading to the scene of an officer in need of help.

This story is breaking as we will continue to update as more information becomes available.

Interstate 4 had to be shut down right around noon on Tuesday at Kaley Avenue as authorities gathered at the scene.

BREAKING: @OrangeCoSheriff deputy taken by ambulance to ORMC after incident at Americana & Texas not far from Mall at Millenia. #Fox35 — Amy Kaufeldt (@Fox35Amy) February 28, 2017 PIO headed to scene of Officer Needs Help at Texas and John Young Parkway. 5100 block Picadilly Circus CT. No phone calls. Brief at scene. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 28, 2017

Staging will be at Americana and John Young Parkway where the media will receive information.

The apartment complex is located at 2691 Charleston Town Place. That is located near the intersection of Americana Blvd. and S. John Young Parkway.