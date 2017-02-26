Woman accused of shooting husband over his pregnant mistress Home Woman accused of shooting husband over his pregnant mistress Seminole County deputies say a woman who shot her husband after arguing about his pregnant mistress at their Winter Park home has been arrested.

Investigators say Tina Poirier, 28, is facing attempted homicide and battery charges.



Deputies were called to the home on Hampshire Court Saturday night.



According to an arrest report, Poirier and her husband were arguing about his pregnant mistress when she grabbed a gun from a bedroom nightstand and started firing.



“I told them I heard three shots, that there was a guy down in the driveway and a lady screaming,” said the neighbor who called 911.



“Came out and about two minutes later the cops were coming down the street with the AR's drawn and the shields up, and told us all to go back inside.”



Once emergency crews got there, Poirier’s husband was rushed to the hospital.



Investigators say he was shot in the chest and the wrist and that he’s now listed in serious condition.



Deputies say Poirier was handcuffed at the scene.



She’s being held at the Seminole County Jail and is expected to face a judge Monday.

