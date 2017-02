Traffic in Daytona building, police asking people to drive safely Home Traffic in Daytona building, police asking people to drive safely As anticipation for the Daytona Beach 500 is building, so is the traffic around the track.

Police are asking people to drive safely and be aware of the heavy pedestrian traffic on International Speedway Boulevard.



So far there are no reported crashes in and around Daytona Beach and Interstate 4 is clear.

That traffic is anticipated to build in the next few hours.

