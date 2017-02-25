Deputies investigate attempted murder-suicide in Holly Hill Home Deputies investigate attempted murder-suicide in Holly Hill Volusia County deputies are investigating an attempted murder-suicide in Holly Hill.

Detectives say William Cox, 37, pistol-whipped his girlfriend, Candice Hall, 31, then shot the family dog and Hall in the stomach, before turning the gun on himself.



Cox died, but deputies say Hall was able to grab her children, who were inside the home, and drive away.



Detectives say she didn't get very far, before stopping the car.



An ambulance rushed her to Halifax Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.



Deputies say the dog died trying to defend Hall.