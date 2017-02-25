Crash injures dozens during Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans

The Latest: Suspect in custody in New Orleans parade crash; 28 people injured and 21 hospitalized. https://t.co/cQlwsZgIZX— The Associated Press (@AP) February 26, 2017
BREAKING: New Orleans police chief says one person in custody after vehicle plows into parade crowd; terrorism not suspected.— The Associated Press (@AP) February 26, 2017
Police say a car plowed into parade crowd in New Orleans; 12 people in critical condition. https://t.co/Helg8bESiI— The Associated Press (@AP) February 26, 2017