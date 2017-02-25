Air Berlin flight diverted to Daytona after smoke reportedly fills cockpit

- Air Berlin flight 7416 departed from Dusseldorf International Airport this morning bound for Cancun Mexico. But the flight was diverted to Daytona Beach International Airport just after one o'clock this afternoon. It's unclear why the plane was diverted but there are reports of smoke filling the cockpit. Air Berlin tweeted that the flight did land safely and that no one on board the plane was injured. They also tweeted that they will be investigating the incident.