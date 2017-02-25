Officers injured after shotgun blast in Casselberry

- Casselberry police said two of their own were injured after being shot responding to a call early Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to the area of Crestview Drive and when they arrived on scene, two officers were met with a shotgun blast.

Officials said one officer was hit in the face and the other was hit in the leg with shotgun pellets.

Casselberry police Chief Larry Krantz said both officers were treated and released from the hospital.

The suspect in this shooting was found dead inside the home that police were responding to, the chief said. It was unclear if the man died when officers returned fire or if he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said some neighbors were evacuated and the neighborhood was shut down.

Stay with WOFL FOX 35 for the latest on this story.