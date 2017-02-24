Truck carrying toilet paper catches fire, shuts down I-95 SB for hours

Posted:Feb 24 2017 10:39AM EST

Updated:Feb 24 2017 10:51AM EST

A truck carrying toilet paper caught fire shutting down I-95 southbound for hours, according to troopers.

The truck caught fire around 6 a.m. near mile marker 180, said Florida Highway Patrol.

It took firefighters over thirty minutes to put the flames out.

The cleanup process is underway as crews work to put out hot spots and clean up the interstate.

