- Rescuers are on scene of a plane crash at Spruce Creek Fly-In in Port Orange.

Volusia County Sheriff's Office confirms that at 6:40 a.m. they responded to a report of a plane crash shortly after take off.

Deputies tell FOX 35 that two occupants, a male and female, were pulled from the downed aircraft. Both were taken to a nearby hospital.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more information as it develops.