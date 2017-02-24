Police investigate deadly train vs. vehicle

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - One person is dead after a train hits a vehicle in New Smyrna Beach, according to officials.
The crash happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Canal Street, deputies said.
Firefighters said the car caught fire, but was quickly put out.
FOX 35 is working to learn more details on this deadly crash.
