Police investigate deadly train vs. vehicle

Posted:Feb 24 2017 05:46AM EST

Updated:Feb 24 2017 05:47AM EST

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - One person is dead after a train hits a vehicle in New Smyrna Beach, according to officials.

The crash happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Canal Street, deputies said.

Firefighters said the car caught fire, but was quickly put out.

FOX 35 is working to learn more details on this deadly crash.

