2 suspects shot in Orlando home invasion

Deputies: 1 dead, 1 critical in Orlando home invasion

Investigators say an Orlando man shot two men during a home invasion, killing one of them.

Orange County Sheriff's spokeswoman Jane Watrel said a woman called 911 around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday and told dispatchers that two men had broken into her home.

"Two black males broke in the house; it was a home invasion. One of them put a gun to her head and made demands," Watrel said. "We don't know what those demands are."

Her son ran to another room and grabbed a gun.

"Her son happened to be in the residence, got a gun, and fired in self-defense," said Watrel.

One man was found dead in the yard of the home. Deputies say they believe the other suspect showed up about 20 minutes later at Winter Park Memorial Hospital. He was transferred to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Watrel say the woman was "very shaken" by the incident.

"She's a good lady. For them to go over there and try that, I don't understand," said neighbor Victoria Escontrias. "They're a good family."