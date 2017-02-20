Missing disabled person in Orlando: Travon Wallace

Orlando Police handout (Travon Wallace)
Posted:Feb 20 2017 11:38AM EST

Updated:Feb 20 2017 11:38AM EST

ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - The Orlando Police Department sent out an alert Monday morning for a missing disabled person. 

23-year-old Travon Wallace was last seen on Friday, February 10 at 808 Randall Street wearing dark colored clothing. 

The Orlando Police department is seeking the public's help in locating Wallace.  If anyone has any information, or if you see Wallace, please call 9-1-1. 

