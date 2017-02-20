Missing disabled person in Orlando: Travon Wallace

ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - The Orlando Police Department sent out an alert Monday morning for a missing disabled person.
23-year-old Travon Wallace was last seen on Friday, February 10 at 808 Randall Street wearing dark colored clothing.
The Orlando Police department is seeking the public's help in locating Wallace. If anyone has any information, or if you see Wallace, please call 9-1-1.
Missing Disabled: Travon Wallace, 4/223/93, Last seen on 2/10 at 808 Randall St. wearing dark colored clothing. Anyone w/info call 911 pic.twitter.com/xfF8LGzpQJ— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 20, 2017