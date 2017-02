Death investigation underway for 80-year-old man found inside home Home Death investigation underway for 80-year-old man found inside home An 80-year-old man found dead in his home is the center of a death investigation in Brevard County.

- An 80-year-old man found dead in his home is the center of a death investigation in Brevard County.



Deputies say a concerned friend found Grady Wright, 80, in his Scottsmoor home on Friday night.



Fox 35's Danielle Lama has the story.