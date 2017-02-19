3 injured in grandstand crash at Volusia Speedway Park

- The Volusia County Sheriff's Office confirms to Fox 35 that a car crashed into the grandstands at the Volusia Speedway Park, injuring three people.



Deputies say two people were taken to Halifax hospital, listed as trauma alerts.



The Volusia Speedway Park is located at 1500 East State Road 40 in DeLeon Springs.



The crash happened at 9:24 p.m. on Sunday.