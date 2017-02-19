Orlando Police cruiser damaged in crash

- An Orlando Police cruiser was badly damaged in a crash with another car on Sunday.



Orlando Police say the accident happened at Conroy Road and Eastgate Drive, near the entrance to the Mall at Millenia.



Investigators say Orlando Police units were going to the mall to investigate an active call when the crash happened.

Detectives say the officer's lights and sirens were on when the two cars collided.

No one was hurt.



It was not immediately clear which driver was at fault.