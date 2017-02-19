Man killed by Amtrak train in Winter Park

Posted:Feb 19 2017 09:18PM EST

Updated:Feb 19 2017 09:41PM EST

WINTER PARK, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Winter Park Police say a man was hit by an Amtrak train just north of Beloit Avenue and North Denning Road.

Police say it happened Sunday at 8:15 p.m., just south of the train overpass on State Road 17/92.

Investigators say the man was taken to a local hospital, but his condition is unclear.

