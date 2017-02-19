WINTER PARK, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Winter Park Police say a man was hit by an Amtrak train just north of Beloit Avenue and North Denning Road.
Police say it happened Sunday at 8:15 p.m., just south of the train overpass on State Road 17/92.
Investigators say the man was taken to a local hospital, but his condition is unclear.
Man killed by Amtrak train in Winter Park
