Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX successfully launched their Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Sunday morning.

The launch, which was scheduled for 9:38 a.m., Sunday, happened on time.

The weather was not a factor as the rocket took off, but the rocket disappeared into the clouds as spectators watched.

After the launch, the booster rocket came back down to the launch pad offering up a sonic boom over the Space Coast.

SpaceX is sending up a load of space station supplies from the exact spot where Americans flew to the moon almost a half-century ago. The pad was last used in 2011 for NASA's final space shuttle flight.





This is SpaceX's first launch from Florida since a rocket explosion Sept. 1. The accident during prelaunch testing heavily damaged that pad. SpaceX turned to Launch Complex 39A -- which it leases from NASA -- to resume flights. The company hopes to launch astronauts from 39A next year.