SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket Sunday

Posted:Feb 19 2017 07:08AM EST

Updated:Feb 19 2017 07:08AM EST

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - SpaceX will attempt another launch Sunday morning of their Falcon 9 rocket.

 

The launch is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., from Cape Canaveral.

 

 SpaceX is sending up a load of space station supplies from the exact spot where Americans flew to the moon almost a half-century ago. The pad was last used in 2011 for NASA's final space shuttle flight.


 
   This is SpaceX's first launch from Florida since a rocket explosion Sept. 1. The accident during prelaunch testing heavily damaged that pad. SpaceX turned to Launch Complex 39A -- which it leases from NASA -- to resume flights. The company hopes to launch astronauts from 39A next year.

 

