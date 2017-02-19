SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket Sunday

- SpaceX will attempt another launch Sunday morning of their Falcon 9 rocket.

The launch is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., from Cape Canaveral.

SpaceX is sending up a load of space station supplies from the exact spot where Americans flew to the moon almost a half-century ago. The pad was last used in 2011 for NASA's final space shuttle flight.





This is SpaceX's first launch from Florida since a rocket explosion Sept. 1. The accident during prelaunch testing heavily damaged that pad. SpaceX turned to Launch Complex 39A -- which it leases from NASA -- to resume flights. The company hopes to launch astronauts from 39A next year.

