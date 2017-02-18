Weather delays 'Advance Auto Parts Clash' race at Daytona International Speedway

- Saturday night's Advance Auto Parts Clash has been postponed until Sunday at 11:35 a.m. due to rain, creating a premium Daytona International Speedway doubleheader for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.



In addition to the Advance Auto Parts Clash - a non-points event - DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Presented By Kroger will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday. The race will be broadcast live on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio; qualifying will be broadcast on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.



The Clash is a 75-lap/187.5-mile race split into two segments, separated by a mandatory caution period at Lap 25. It has an exclusive field featuring last year's pole winners, former Clash champions, former DAYTONA 500 pole winners who competed full-time in 2016 and playoff drivers from 2016. Brad Keselowski got the pole position in a blind draw and will lead the 17-car field in the No. 2 SKF Ford.



DAYTONA Qualifying Presented By Kroger will lock in the two fastest qualifiers for the front row of the 59th annual DAYTONA 500 set for Feb. 26. Sunday's qualifying also will establish the starting grids for Thursday night's Can-Am Duel, a pair of 150-mile races that set the field (beyond the front row) for the DAYTONA 500, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season-opening race. For the first time since 1971, the Can-Am Duel races are awarding drivers and owners points in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship battle.



The Daytona International Speedway stadium admission gates for Clash ticket holders will open at 10:30 a.m. Qualifying ticket holders will not be admitted until 2 p.m. Qualifying ticket holders wanting to also attend the Clash can upgrade to a general admission ticket for $30.



Earlier Saturday night, the Lucas Oil Complete Engine Treatment 200 Driven by General Tire, the season-opening race for the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards, was won by Austin Theriault of Fort Kent, Maine, in the No. 52 Orlando Longwood Auto Auction Chevrolet. Theriault was declared the winner after a multi-car incident caused an extended red-flag period, five laps short of the scheduled 80-lap distance.



