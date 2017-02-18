Protesters rally against Pres. Trump in Melbourne Home Protesters rally against Pres. Trump in Melbourne Protesters gathered outside a rally held by President Donald Trump in Melbourne Saturday.

The city roped off an area where the demonstration could take place.



“We have always been the place that everybody wants to be. Right now, we are the place that everybody wants to laugh about,” said Carmen Lewand, an immigrant who lives in Satellite Beach.



People in the crowd chanted and showed off their signs.



“I believe in women’s rights. I believe in immigrant rights. And, I believe that black lives matter. And, I believe that administration doesn’t believe any of that,” said protester Sarah Isenberg.



Protesters say they wanted to send a message to President Trump and his supporters.



“Just to let people know that people care about these things and the lies that he’s telling aren’t true,” Isenberg said.



“I’m hoping that he’ll start to understand that most of the people aren’t in his corner and that if he doesn’t change his viewpoints, to where we are, that something is going to happen as far as people are going to start voting everyone out of office and he won’t hold power very long,” said Joseph Hailey, of Port St. Lucie.



Melbourne Police estimate there were 100 to 200 people protesting.



Organizers say the crowd was much bigger.



Police say, overall, things were peaceful.



Officers just dealt with some arguments.

