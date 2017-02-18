Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts evacuated during show

ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts was evacuated Saturday due to a fire alarm that sounded during a show, according to the performing art center's Twitter account.

Crews were called to the venue about 8:40 p.m. after a fire alarm started going off during a showing of the 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' concert.

Guests were evacuated as firefighters investigated.

The Dr. Phillips Center tweeted out a series of tweets, but guests were eventually allowed back inside.

 

 

 

 

