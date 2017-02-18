Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts evacuated during show

ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts was evacuated Saturday due to a fire alarm that sounded during a show, according to the performing art center's Twitter account.
Crews were called to the venue about 8:40 p.m. after a fire alarm started going off during a showing of the 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' concert.
Guests were evacuated as firefighters investigated.
The Dr. Phillips Center tweeted out a series of tweets, but guests were eventually allowed back inside.
We apologize for the inconvenience. We are currently waiting to find out more details in regards tonight's fire alarm.— Dr. Phillips Center (@DrPhillipsCtr) February 19, 2017
There's no fire emergency. Waiting for clearance from the fire department.— Dr. Phillips Center (@DrPhillipsCtr) February 19, 2017
We apologize for the inconvenience. The fire department has given us the clear to invite guests back inside to resume tonight's performance.— Dr. Phillips Center (@DrPhillipsCtr) February 19, 2017