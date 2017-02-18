Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts evacuated during show

- The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts was evacuated Saturday due to a fire alarm that sounded during a show, according to the performing art center's Twitter account.



Crews were called to the venue about 8:40 p.m. after a fire alarm started going off during a showing of the 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' concert.



Guests were evacuated as firefighters investigated.



The Dr. Phillips Center tweeted out a series of tweets, but guests were eventually allowed back inside.

We apologize for the inconvenience. We are currently waiting to find out more details in regards tonight's fire alarm. — Dr. Phillips Center (@DrPhillipsCtr) February 19, 2017

There's no fire emergency. Waiting for clearance from the fire department. — Dr. Phillips Center (@DrPhillipsCtr) February 19, 2017