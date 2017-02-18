WINTER GARDEN, Fla. -- Firefighters are on the scene of a building fire on New Independence Parkway in Orange County.
The fire broke out just before noon. You could see smoke coming out of the building from a nearby traffic camera along SR 429.
The fire appears to have started on the roof of a Publix that is under construction.
There are no reports of injuries.
Firefighters were about to knock out the fire in about 30 minutes.
Building fire in Orange County
