Building fire in Orange County

View of fire from traffic camera along SR 429
Posted:Feb 18 2017 12:42PM EST

Updated:Feb 18 2017 12:47PM EST

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. -- Firefighters are on the scene of a building fire on New Independence Parkway in Orange County.

The fire broke out just before noon.  You could see smoke coming out of the building from a nearby traffic camera along SR 429.

The fire appears to have started on the roof of a Publix that is under construction.

There are no reports of injuries.

Firefighters were about to knock out the fire in about 30 minutes.

