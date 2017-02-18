Pres. Trump making stop in Melbourne Saturday

Posted:Feb 18 2017 12:43PM EST

Updated:Feb 18 2017 12:43PM EST

MELBOURNE, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - President Trump will make a stop in Melbourne today where he will be making a speech to his supporters.

 

Mr. Trump will stop at the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport where he is expected to speak at 5 p.m.,

Saturday.

Mr. Trump tweeted: "Will be having many meetings this weekend at The Southern White House. Big 5:00 P.M. speech in Melbourne, Florida. A lot to talk about!"

 

Officials at the airport said they are expecting long lines for the rally and people started arriving early to get a good spot to watch.

 

Mr. Trump is spending the weekend in Mar-a-Lago and making stops at Florida locations to rally.

 

