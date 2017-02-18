Volunteers and kids cleaning up Pine Hills Home Volunteers and kids cleaning up Pine Hills

-

ORLANDO, Fla.- At least 100 Robinswood Middle School students, staff and volunteers fanned out across Pine Hills to clean up the neighborhood.

It's the first Archer service Day hosted by Orange County Neighborhood Preservation and Revitalization.

The reason for the clean up day is two-fold, according to Robinswood Middle School Principal, Nicole Jefferson





“I wanted to help bring the Pride back to the Pine Hills Community by helping families that didn’t grow up in the area understand some of the history," She said.





Also, to connect students with their communities.

Jefferson told FOX 35 she believes the event will change lives. She said she hopes that her students walk away knowing

"We are all connected in this community."

Orange County Commissioner, Victoria P. Siplin told FOX 35 the event is something tangible that can not only help Pine Hills, but spark something positive within students

"This will help start the conversation. Get students talking and knowing people are here for them. There is power in the tongue in the words you speak."

Jefferson told FOX 35 she will have the event again next year at Robinswood Middle School located at 6305 Balboa Drive, Orlando, FL 32818