Glenridge Middle School in Orlando evacuated Thursday due to threat

- Glenridge Middle School in Orlando had to be evacuated Thursday morning after an unspecified threat was made to the school.

A spokesperson for the school district did acknowledge the threat and said all the students were evacuated and are safe as law enforcement came to inspect the area.

Shortly after noon on Thursday, the Orlando Fire Department tweeted that the scene at Glenridge was clear and that no hazard was found.

According to a spokesperson with the school district, students and staff returned to class without incident Thursday afternoon as normal school operations resumed.

OFD Arson/Bomb Squad cleared scene at Glenridge Middle School. No hazard found. Operations resume. — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) February 16, 2017

Glenridge Middle School is located at 2900 Upper Park Road in Orlando.